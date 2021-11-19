Main content

Belarus's Lukashenko tells BBC: We may have helped migrants into EU

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

The president of Belarus has admitted to the BBC that the security forces beat protesters in a notorious detention centre in Minsk, in the aftermath of last year's elections -- which were widely condemned as rigged. Alexander Lukashenko promised to continue a crackdown against what he called 'scum' -- referring to civil organisations he alleged the West had been financing.

Also in the programme: A US teenager, Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot two people dead and injured another during racial justice protests last year has been found not guilty of murder; and Austria is imposing a national coronavirus lockdown and making Covid vaccinations compulsory.

(Photo: Alexander Lukashenko (left) and Steve Rosenberg of the BBC (right). Credit: BBC)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

More episodes

Previous

19/11/2021 20:06 GMT

Next

20/11/2021 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.