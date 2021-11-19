The president of Belarus has admitted to the BBC that the security forces beat protesters in a notorious detention centre in Minsk, in the aftermath of last year's elections -- which were widely condemned as rigged. Alexander Lukashenko promised to continue a crackdown against what he called 'scum' -- referring to civil organisations he alleged the West had been financing.

Also in the programme: A US teenager, Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot two people dead and injured another during racial justice protests last year has been found not guilty of murder; and Austria is imposing a national coronavirus lockdown and making Covid vaccinations compulsory.

(Photo: Alexander Lukashenko (left) and Steve Rosenberg of the BBC (right). Credit: BBC)