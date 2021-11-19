Main content

India's disputed farm laws: PM Modi backs down

Indian farmers are celebrating after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repeal of controversial farm laws.

Indian farmers are celebrating after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repeal of controversial farm laws. We ask one of his party colleagues why he changed his mind.

Also in the programme: How China controls online chat about the missing tennis player Peng Shuai; and a rare voice from inside Belarus as freezing migrants are flown back to Iraq.

(Photo) Indian farmers celebrate in Uttar Pradesh. (Credit) EPA/ Harish Tyagi

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Movement in Belarus-EU migrant crisis

Next

19/11/2021 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 14:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.