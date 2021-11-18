The Polish authorities say a large group of migrants in a makeshift camp on the Belarusian side of their border have been moved back from the frontier to a nearby warehouse. Meanwhile, hundreds of other migrants in Belarus have been repatriated to Iraq. We hear from Poland's deputy foreign minister, a reporter who has spent the last few days talking to people on the border and an Iraqi Kurdish man whose future remains unclear.

Also on the programme: the mystery deepens over the missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai; and a New York judge quashes the convictions of two men for the murder of Malcolm X.

(Photo: An Iraqi migrant arrives at Baghdad International Airport in Iraq on 18th November 2021 Credit:EPA/AHMED JALIL)