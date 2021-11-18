Main content

Poland border crisis: Migrants 'being used as bullets'

Poland's deputy foreign minister says President Lukashenko is using migrants as a weapon.

Poland's deputy foreign minister says Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko is using "emotional blackmail" during the crisis at the Poland-Belarus border. Marcin Przydacz has also accused Belarus of using the 2000 migrants there as a weapon. This week, Polish troops used water cannon and tear gas against the stone-throwing migrants. The EU has pledged to send food, blankets and other aid to the people who refuse to leave the border.

Also in the programme: The Women's Tennis Association has said the world needs independent and verifiable proof that the missing Chinese player, Peng Shuai, is safe. And a global study has found that wearing a mask cuts the incidence of Covid-19 by 53%.

(Photo: A camp near the Bruzgi-Kuznica checkpoint on the Belarusian-Polish border in the Grodno region, Belarus. Credit: Reuters/Kacper Pempel)

