Activists had called for mass demonstrations to mark the day when a civilian was supposed to assume the leadership of the governing Sovereign Council.

Also on the programme, we hear about the millionaire lifestyles of Russia's top cyber criminals. And the convictions of the two men who spent decades in jail for the murder of Malcolm X have been thrown out by New York's district attorney Cy Vance.

(Picture: Protesters take the the streets of Khartoum in Sudan. Credit: BBC)