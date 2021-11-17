Many of the people on the FBI's cyber most wanted list are Russian. While some allegedly work for the government earning a normal salary, others are accused of making a fortune from ransomware attacks and online theft. If they left Russia they'd be arrested - but at home they appear to be given free rein.

Also on the programme: the award-winning author Patrick Radden Keefe discusses his book on the Sackler Dynasty: and we head to Sudan where new demonstrations are rocking the capital, Kharthoum.

(Image: Shot of an unrecognisable hacker using a cellphone and laptop in the dark. Credit: Getty Images)