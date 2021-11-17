Main content
Cybersecurity: wanted criminals living freely in Russia
BBC investigation finds cyber criminals are living millionaire lifestyles in Russia.
Many of the people on the FBI's cyber most wanted list are Russian. While some allegedly work for the government earning a normal salary, others are accused of making a fortune from ransomware attacks and online theft. If they left Russia they'd be arrested - but at home they appear to be given free rein.
Also on the programme: the award-winning author Patrick Radden Keefe discusses his book on the Sackler Dynasty: and we head to Sudan where new demonstrations are rocking the capital, Kharthoum.
(Image: Shot of an unrecognisable hacker using a cellphone and laptop in the dark. Credit: Getty Images)
Last on
Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service
More episodes
Broadcast
- Today 14:06GMTBBC World Service