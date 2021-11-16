Former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq claimed in an emotional testimony that the sport in England is 'institutionally racist'

In an emotional testimony the former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq claimed the sport is 'institutionally racist' in England. He told a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee that racist language was "constantly" used during his time at Yorkshire.

Also in the programme; on the day the US journalist Danny Fenster has been released from prison in Myanmar our Asia regional editor speaks to Major-General Zaw Min Tun, Myanmar's Deputy Minister of Information and; the women in Iran risking jail time to perform underground heavy metal concerts.

Image: former cricketer Azeem Rafiqas he gives evidence at the inquiry into racism he suffered at Yorkshire County Cricket Club. Credit: House of Commons/PA