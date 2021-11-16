Main content

President Biden and Xi Jinping hold virtual summit

President Biden and China's leader, Xi Jinping, have held an extensive video summit that contained moments of warmth -- but also warnings. We hear from Beijing and Washington DC.

Also in the programme: Russia destroys a satellite; and an interview with the Myanmar military.

Picture: A screen shows Chinese President Xi Jinping attending a virtual meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden via video link, at a restaurant in Beijing. Credit: Reuters)

EU increases sanctions against Belarus for its alleged use of migrants for political purposes

16/11/2021 20:06 GMT

