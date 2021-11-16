Main content
President Biden and Xi Jinping hold virtual summit
President Biden and China's leader, Xi Jinping, have held an extensive video summit that contained moments of warmth -- but also warnings.
President Biden and China's leader, Xi Jinping, have held an extensive video summit that contained moments of warmth -- but also warnings. We hear from Beijing and Washington DC.
Also in the programme: Russia destroys a satellite; and an interview with the Myanmar military.
Picture: A screen shows Chinese President Xi Jinping attending a virtual meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden via video link, at a restaurant in Beijing. Credit: Reuters)
Last on
Yesterday 14:06GMT
BBC World Service
Broadcast
- Yesterday 14:06GMTBBC World Service