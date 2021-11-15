Main content

EU increases sanctions against Belarus for its alleged use of migrants for political purposes

Hundreds of migrants are at the Belarus Poland border, hoping to gain entry to the EU. We hear from the Lithuanian Foreign Minister.

Also on the programme we go to the English city of Liverpool to hear about the aftermath of the bomb outside the women's hospital which has caused the UK to raise its terrorism threat level to "severe." And we look ahead to the long delayed, albeit virtual, meeting due to take place between President Biden of the US and President Xi of China.

(Picture: Migrants at the Belarus / Poland border. Credit: Manchuk / Reuters)

