The Danish Foreign Minister, Jeppe Kofod, tells Newshour that the EU has decided to to extend sanctions on Belarus, which is accused of creating the migrant emergency on Europe's border. We also hear from our reporter on the border and ask Russian analyst Konstantin Eggert about Russia's role in the stand-off.

Also in the programme, Austria imposes a lockdown on unvaccinated people, and the Myanmar authorities release an American journalist, Danny Fenster.

(Photo: Asylum-seekers, refugees and migrants walking toward the Bruzgi-Kuznica Bialostocka border crossing, near the Belarus-Polish border, Belarus, 15 November 2021. Credit: EPA/OKSANA MANCHUK/BELTA HANDOUT)