The British prime minister has described the Glasgow climate deal as a "game-changing agreement"

The British prime minister has described the Glasgow climate deal as a "game-changing agreement". Although countries only agreed to "phase down" rather than "phase out" coal, Boris Johnson said this was a fantastic achievement. Is India, which lobbied for the last-minute change, being unfairly blamed?

Also in the programme: Austria's chancellor orders a lockdown for millions of people not fully vaccinated against Covid; and Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of Libya's former dictator, has registered as a presidential candidate.

(Image: Boris Johnson speaking during a news conference following the the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26). Credit: Daniel Leal/Pool via REUTERS)