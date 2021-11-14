Main content

World reacts to COP26 climate pact

The UN climate chief says the deal keeps hope alive in the fight to prevent catastrophic global warming

COP26 Glasgow is the first ever climate deal that plans explicitly to reduce coal - the worst fossil fuel for greenhouse gases. But some are still not satisfied as they say time is running out. We hear from Pakistan’s climate change minister and from Bolivia’s climate change chief negotiator.

Also in the programme: Austria is the latest country to bring in new Covid-19 restrictions; and the mystery of the British aircraft carrier that sank just off the coast of Scotland during the Second World War.

(Photo: COP26 President Alok Sharma attends the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 13. Credit: Reuters).

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Global climate deal agreed at COP26

Next

14/11/2021 21:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.