The UN climate chief says the deal keeps hope alive in the fight to prevent catastrophic global warming

COP26 Glasgow is the first ever climate deal that plans explicitly to reduce coal - the worst fossil fuel for greenhouse gases. But some are still not satisfied as they say time is running out. We hear from Pakistan’s climate change minister and from Bolivia’s climate change chief negotiator.

Also in the programme: Austria is the latest country to bring in new Covid-19 restrictions; and the mystery of the British aircraft carrier that sank just off the coast of Scotland during the Second World War.

(Photo: COP26 President Alok Sharma attends the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 13. Credit: Reuters).