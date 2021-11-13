Main content

Global climate deal agreed at COP26

The UN climate summit in Glasgow has adopted a new pact aimed at curbing global warming, but many countries say the final text had been watered down

The UN Climate Summit in Glasgow has adopted a new pact aimed at curbing global warming. The British hosts stressed that the deal would keep within reach the goal of keeping temperature rises to 1.5 degrees Celsius, but many countries said the final text had been watered down. The main target of criticism was India's lobbying to change the expression 'phasing out' to 'phasing down' the use of coal.

Also in the programme: Belarus says it's delivering aid to migrants at its border who are trying to cross into Poland; and doctors in Sudan say the security forces have killed at least five protesters during the latest rally against military rule.

(Image: The president of the COP26 climate summit, Alok Sharma. Credit: Epa/Robert Perry)

