The summit is seen as a key moment to try and keep temperature increases to 1.5C

Talks at the climate summit in Glasgow are in the final stretch as countries try to strike a deal on tackling climate change. An unprecedented mention of phasing out coal and a call for tougher carbon-cutting targets next year both remain in the text. But developing country representatives are angry that there is nothing about a compensation fund for climate impacts. We get a reaction to the draft from New Zealand and Seychelle’s climate change ministers.

Also in the programme: Tension continues at the Poland-Belarus border while migrants remain in the area; and protestors have once again taken to the streets in Sudan to reject the 25h of October coup d’état.

(Photo: COP26 President Alok Sharma gestures during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 13, 2021. Credit: Reuters).