Negotiations are continuing on the final scheduled day of the COP 26 summit in Glasgow, in the hope of reaching an agreement that will prevent the worst impacts of climate change.

Negotiations are continuing on the final scheduled day of the COP 26 summit in Glasgow, in the hope of reaching an agreement that will prevent the worst impacts of climate change.

Also in the programme: UN rapporteur criticises Lebanon's government; and Davemaoite, a major new mineral discovery.

(Picture: Climate activists protesting during the official final day of the Cop26 summit in Glasgow. Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)