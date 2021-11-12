The latest draft agreement reveals how the search for consensus is watering down some of the wording, particularly on the phase out of coal and other fossil fuels. We hear from US climate envoy John Kerry.

Also on the programme: An American journalist has been jailed for 11 years in Myanmar for encouraging dissent against the military; and rising tension in Iraq over last month's election results -- we'll have a special report from Baghdad.

(Pic: Climate protestor outside Cop26 venue in Glasgow Credit: Peter Summers/ Getty)