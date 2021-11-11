FW de clerk, who was the last white person to lead the nation, has died from cancer

De Klerk shared the Nobel Peace Prize with Mandela for helping to negotiate an end to apartheid. But his legacy divides opinion in South Africa. Also on the programme: Rare face-to-face talks between British and Iranian officials in London on reviving a deal curbing Tehran's nuclear activities; and Brian Eno on making the music industry more sustainable.

(Pic: FW de Klerk addresses the Trinity College Law Society Credit: NurPhoto/ Getty