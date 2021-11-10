The United States and China, the world's two largest emitters of carbon dioxide, unveiled a deal to ramp up cooperation tackling climate change, including by cutting methane emissions, phasing out coal consumption and protecting forests. We hear from the BBC's Environment correspondent, Matt McGrath for a roundup of the various developments today in Glasgow.

Also on the programme: two weeks after the coup in Sudan, three western ambassadors tell the General who's seized power to let go. Was he listening?; and the EU Commissioner for Migration and Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson tells Newshour how she sees the situation on the Polish-Belarussian border.

(Photo: U.S. climate envoy John Kerry looks on during his speech at a joint China/US statement on a declaration enhancing climate action, at the COP 26 climate conference in Glasgow on 10 November 2021. Credit: Reuters / Mitchell)