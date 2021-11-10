Main content

COP 26: US & China pledge to raise their game

Just how ambitious is the draft deal?

The United States and China, the world's two largest emitters of carbon dioxide, unveiled a deal to ramp up cooperation tackling climate change, including by cutting methane emissions, phasing out coal consumption and protecting forests. We hear from the BBC's Environment correspondent, Matt McGrath for a roundup of the various developments today in Glasgow.

Also on the programme: two weeks after the coup in Sudan, three western ambassadors tell the General who's seized power to let go. Was he listening?; and the EU Commissioner for Migration and Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson tells Newshour how she sees the situation on the Polish-Belarussian border.

(Photo: U.S. climate envoy John Kerry looks on during his speech at a joint China/US statement on a declaration enhancing climate action, at the COP 26 climate conference in Glasgow on 10 November 2021. Credit: Reuters / Mitchell)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, Online & Europe and the Middle East only

More episodes

Previous

10/11/2021 20:06 GMT

Next

11/11/2021 14:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, Online & Europe and the Middle East only

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.