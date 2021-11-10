The political temperature is rising fast but the onset of winter weather is already claiming lives at the border. The EU commissioner responsible for migration tell us that she is "concerned" by the lack of transparency of the Polish authorities.

Also in the programme: An Iraqi Kurdish MP on why so many of his fellow citizens are seeking to leave, for Belarus, and then onto the EU; and jitters on the Chinese property market were again laid bare today when another large developer - Fantasia - saw its value plunge on the stock market.

(Photo: Hundreds of migrants camp at the Belarus side of the border with Poland near Kuznica Bialostocka, Poland, in this photograph released by the Polish Defence Ministry, 10 November 2021. Credit: Handout via Reuters)