Migrant crisis on Belarus border

Lithuania declares a state of emergency as migrant crisis sharpens

At least 2,000 migrants are now at the Belarus border with Poland, not able to go forwards or turn back and facing freezing temperatures. We hear who EU politicians are blaming for the situation.

Also on the programme: The UN says sixteen of its staff have been detained by the authorities in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa; and the Israeli police hail their biggest ever arms bust.

(Photo: Migrants in a forest near the Polish-Belarusian border outside Narewka. The group was later guided out of the forest by Polish border guards and taken to a detention centre. Credit:REUTERS/Kacper Pempel)

