'Horrendous' situation at the Poland-Belarus border

The EU has accused President Lukashenko of an "inhuman, gangster-style approach"

The European Union says it will impose additional sanctions on Belarus because of its treatment of migrants at the border with Poland. The European Commission says there are around 2000 people at the border who are trying to enter the EU. The commission has accused Belarus's authoritarian leader President Alexander Lukashenko of luring migrants with the false promise of easy entry to the EU as part of an "inhuman, gangster-style approach". Medicins sans Frontieres medical emergency manager Crystal van Leeuwen tells us the situation on the border is "horrendous".

Also in the programme: Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen says the company is prioritising profit over safety and well-being, a claim which Facebook denies. And we continue our coverage of COP26, with today's theme of gender. According to the United Nations Development Programme, 80% of those displaced by climate change are women.

(Photo: Migrants gather near a barbed wire fence in an attempt to cross the border with Poland in the Grodno region, Belarus. Credit: Leonid Scheglov/BelTA/ Reuters)

