UN say 95% of Afghans don't have enough food

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

The head of the World Food Programme has warned that Afghanistan is facing the worst humanitarian crisis on the planet with millions of people under threat of starvation. We will hear from the head of the WFP and a Kabul based academic who is trying to organise aid.

Also, Poland accuses Belarus of trying to provoke a major incident, pushing thousands of migrants into forcing their way across the Polish border.

And is New York looking forward to a return of foreign tourists?

