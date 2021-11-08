Main content

Afghanistan: Millions facing starvation

The head of the UN's World Food programme says the next six months will be catastrophic.

The head of the United Nation's food programme has warned that Afghanistan is fast becoming the worst humanitarian crisis on earth, with millions facing starvation. David Beasley said “the next six months are going to be catastrophic. It is going to be hell on earth”. Mr Beasley was making his first visit to the country since the Taliban took power three months ago.

Also in the programme: Early results in Nicaragua show that President Daniel Ortega has won a fourth term in office, in what President Biden denounced as a pantomime election. And we speak to delegates from Tuvalu and Bangladesh on 'Loss and Damage' day at COP26. They tell us how their nations are already affected by climate change and what help they need from developed countries.

(Photo: Internally displaced people receive food aid distributed by the Turkish embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan on 30 October 2021. Credit: EPA/STRINGER)

