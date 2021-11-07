Main content

Nicaraguan presidential election described as 'farce'

Election takes place after arrest and exile of opposition figures.

Critics of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega have described today's election as a 'farce', following the arrest of seven leading opposition candidates under a treason law. Many more opponents have been forced into exile, and foreign journalists have been barred from entering the country. We hear from human rights campaigner Bianca Jagger and ask analyst Dr Paul J. Angelo how the United States might respond.

Also in the programme: the corruption allegations surrounding Britain's governing Conservative Party, and the discovery of an ancient carving associated with Henry XIII's beheaded queen, Anne Boleyn.

(Photo: First voting centers open in general elections in Nicaragua. Credit: EPA/JORGE TORRES)

