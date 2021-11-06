Main content

President Biden claims climate change success

US House passes infrastructure bill: is this a significant victory in the climate battle?

The US House of Representatives has passed a 1.2 trillion dollar infrastructure bill. What does this mean in terms of the struggle to slow climate change? We hear from Russell Berman, a reporter in Washington DC, and the environmentally-minded Democratic governor of Washington State, Jay Inslee.

Also in the programme: the female civil rights activist killed in the Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif; and the musical legacy of the young Brazilian singer Marilia Mendonca, who has died in a plane crash.

(Photo: US President Biden at news conference in Washington. Credit: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

