A huge fuel tanker explosion in Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone, has killed at least 99 people. We hear from the mayor of Freetown.

Also in the programme: several dead in Texas concert crush; and Polish pro-abortion march.

(Picture: Burnt collided trucks are pictured after a fuel tanker explosion in Freetown. Credit: Reuters)