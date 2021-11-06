Main content

At least 99 dead in Freetown tanker explosion

A huge fuel tanker explosion in Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone, has killed at least 99 people.

A huge fuel tanker explosion in Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone, has killed at least 99 people. We hear from the mayor of Freetown.

Also in the programme: several dead in Texas concert crush; and Polish pro-abortion march.

(Picture: Burnt collided trucks are pictured after a fuel tanker explosion in Freetown. Credit: Reuters)

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

Nine anti-government groups forge alliance in Ethiopia

06/11/2021 21:06 GMT

  Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

