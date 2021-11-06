Main content
At least 99 dead in Freetown tanker explosion
A huge fuel tanker explosion in Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone, has killed at least 99 people.
A huge fuel tanker explosion in Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone, has killed at least 99 people. We hear from the mayor of Freetown.
Also in the programme: several dead in Texas concert crush; and Polish pro-abortion march.
(Picture: Burnt collided trucks are pictured after a fuel tanker explosion in Freetown. Credit: Reuters)
Last on
Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service
More episodes
Broadcast
- Today 13:06GMTBBC World Service