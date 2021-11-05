Main content

Nine anti-government groups forge alliance in Ethiopia

US urges Americans to leave Ethiopia as tensions rise

The Ethiopian military has called on former soldiers to re-join the army. Rebel forces, spearheaded by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), have been making advances towards the capital. The US has urged Americans to leave Ethiopia.

Also in the programme: Pfizer announces successful clinical trial of anti-Covid pill; and ABBA release their first album for 40 years.

(Picture: A man walks on the outskirts of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. CREDIT: REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri)

