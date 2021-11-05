Nine Ethiopian anti-government groups, including the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), have agreed to form an alliance against Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's administration. It comes as pressure mounts on Mr Abiy, with rebel forces making advances towards the capital. We hear from a reporter in the capital, Addis Ababa. Also from an Ethiopian government minister.

Also in the programme: A racism scandal engulfs one of England's most famous sporting clubs, and the murder trial begins in the US state of Georgia of three white men, accused of the murder of a black man who was out jogging.

(Photo credit: AFP)