Main content

Ethiopia: “This is going to get nasty”

Tigrayan forces have warned they could march on the Ethiopian capital to prevent what they call a "genocide" against Tigrayans.

Tigrayan forces have warned they could march on the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa to prevent what they call a "genocide" against Tigrayans. A journalist there tells Newshour people are worried.

Also in the programme: the world's first anti-viral pill to treat Covid has been approved for use in Britain, but when will it be available elsewhere?

And as the UN climate conference discusses the end of coal power, we'll hear about the impact of floods in Germany and mega-fires in Greece.

(Photo: An emotional ceremony has been held in Ethiopia to mark the first anniversary of the war. Credit: EPA)

Yesterday 21:06GMT
04/11/2021 20:06 GMT

Next

05/11/2021 14:06 GMT

