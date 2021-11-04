Major coal-using countries including Poland, Vietnam and Chile are among those to make the commitment.In a separate commitment, 20 countries, including the US, pledged to end public financing for "unabated" fossil fuel projects abroad by the end of 2022.

Also on the programme: A huge success story regarding a vaccine for cervical cancer - a study indicates it reduces cases of the disease by nearly 90 percent; we assess the cost of the year long war in Ethiopia between the government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front; and third time lucky, the South African writer, Damon Galgult has won the Booker Prize for his novel, The Promise.

(Photo: An aerial photo shows a coal electric generating plant in San Antonio, Texas, as world leaders meet at COP26 in Scotland to address reductions in carbon emissions and global warming. Credit:EPA/Tannen Maury)