Abiy Ahmed says UN report has found no evidence of genocide

The United Nations and the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission have released a report, following a joint investigation, saying all sides in the conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region may have committed war crimes. Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the report had found no evidence of genocide.

Also in the programme: reaction to elections in America; and the possibility of a carbon tax.

(Picture: Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, speaks to the media about the Tigray, joint investigation into alleged violations of international human rights. CREDIT: EPA/MARTIAL TREZZINI)