Main content

UN: all sides may have committed war crimes in Ethiopia

Abiy Ahmed says UN report has found no evidence of genocide

The United Nations and the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission have released a report, following a joint investigation, saying all sides in the conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region may have committed war crimes. Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the report had found no evidence of genocide.

Also in the programme: reaction to elections in America; and the possibility of a carbon tax.

(Picture: Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, speaks to the media about the Tigray, joint investigation into alleged violations of international human rights. CREDIT: EPA/MARTIAL TREZZINI)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, Online & Europe and the Middle East only

More episodes

Previous

03/11/2021 20:06 GMT

Next

04/11/2021 14:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, Online & Europe and the Middle East only

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.