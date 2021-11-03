A joint investigation by the Ethiopian and United Nations human rights bodies includes evidence of human rights violations by all parties in the conflict in the Tigray region of Ethiopia. We hear the latest from the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, and speak to UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet.

Also in the programme: As the COP26 climate conference continues in Glasgow, we look at the prospects for international cooperation on climate change with American economist Jeffrey Sachs. And why has Facebook decided to abandon facial recognition technology?

(Photo: UN Human Rights report on Tigray region of Ethiopia discussed at press conference at United Nations in Geneva. Credit: EPA/MARTIAL TREZZINI)