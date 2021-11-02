Main content

More than a hundred countries agree to cut methane

Third day of COP26 sees major methane announcement

It is the third day of the international climate change summit, COP26. Today, it was announced that more than a hundred countries have signed up to an agreement to cut methane emissions by 30% by 2030.

In September the United States of America and the European Union announced the pledge to cut methane emissions. Now, more than a hundred countries have signed up to the pledge. The European Union Commission Chief, Ursula von der Leyen, claimed cutting methane was "one of the most effective things we can do to reduce near-term global warming."

Also in the programme: an agreement to end deforestation; and local school board elections in America.

(Picture: Climate activists hold giant illuminated letters spelling out "End Climate Betrayal" during a gathering at Pacific Quay, Glasgow. CREDIT: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)

