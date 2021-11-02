Main content

COP 26: World leaders pledge to halt and reverse deforestation

Trees are often cut down to create grazing land for cattle. The deal promises about 19 billion dollars in public and private funding.

Trees are often cut down to create grazing land for cattle. The deal promises about 19 billion dollars in public and private funding. We'll have more details as well as a special report from Brazil, where deforestation in the Amazon has soared to a twelve year high.

Also on the programme we return to Afghanistan where more than twenty people have been killed in an attack on a military hospital in Kabul. And we hear about the life or Dr Aaron T Beck, who revolutionised the world of psychotherapy and who has died at the age of 100.

(Picture: Cattle in the Amazon region. Credit: Getty images)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Climate change summit COP26 continues

Next

02/11/2021 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 14:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.