Climate change summit COP26 continues

On day 2 of COP26, India pledges net zero emissions by 2070

It is the second day of the international climate change summit, COP26. There are delegates from around 200 countries attending the event. Today saw speeches from United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Boris Johnson amongst others.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated a number of pledges to fight climate change. One of which was a pledge that India would have net zero emissions by 2070. A key goal of the COP26 summit was for countries to commit to reaching net zero emissions by 2050.

Also in the programme: NASA calls for scientific rigour when finding signs of alien life; and the world reaches 5 million deaths from Covid-19.

(Picture: A person walks past a projection during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland. CREDIT: REUTERS/Yves Herman/Pool)

