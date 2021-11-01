Main content

COP26: Climate change summit opens in Glasgow

The summit tries to get world leaders to commit to limit warming to 1.5C

Opening COP26, UK PM Boris Johnson calls on his fellow leaders to "act now" on climate change as the world is running out of time. UN chief Antonio Guterres warns those assembled that we are "digging our own graves".

Also in the programme: The International Handball Federation changes its rules around women’s uniforms after widespread accusation of sexism; and the desperate situation of hundreds of migrants in Libya who've escaped from detention centres.

(Photo: U.S. President Joe Biden arrives for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow. Credit: Reuters).

