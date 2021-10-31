Main content

World leaders meet ahead of summit to slow climate change

World leaders have met ahead of a UN climate change summit in Glasgow, as they try to strike an international agreement to limit global warming.

World leaders and thousands of delegates are gathering for a major UN summit to try to avert the worst ravages of global warming. Big questions remain about their ability to deliver the action needed, but the UK hosts say it’s now or never.

We asked officials, experts, and activists whether there’s the collective will to agree and implement the sort of change that's needed to limit global warming to a manageable level.

Also in the programme: Nadifa Mohamed's novel, The Fortune Men, is shortlisted for this year's Booker Prize for fiction; a new life in the West for some LGBT Afghans; and we celebrate the man whose restaurant created a timeless Italian classic - the dessert, tiramisu.

(Photo: Delegates stand in front of a banner at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 26) in Glasgow Credit: Reuters/Yves Herman)

