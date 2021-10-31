Main content

COP26 president says summit is ‘last’ hope to hit 1.5C target

The UK is hosting a crucial climate change summit

The climate change summit, COP26, has begun in the Scottish city of Glasgow. COP26 president Alok Sharma says the summit is the world’s “last, best hope” to hit the 1.5C target

Also in the programme: Israel's young conscientious objectors; and a new life in the West for some LGBT Afghans

(Picture: Members of the press photograph speakers on stage during the opening ceremony of COP26 at SECC in Glasgow. CREDIT: Christopher Furlong/Pool via REUTERS)

