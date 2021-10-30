Main content

Sudan coup: new protests

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Troops in Sudan have fired live rounds and tear gas to disperse huge protests against Monday's military coup. At least three demonstrators were killed in the city of Omdurman. Protest organisers are demanding the reinstatement of the ousted prime minister, Abdullah Hamdok.

The United Arab Emirates has become the latest Gulf state to follow Saudi Arabia in taking diplomatic action against Lebanon.

Also, why the Chinese Super League, once thought ot be the next big force in football, has gone from boom to bust.

(Photo: A protester gestures as people demonstrate against the Sudanese military"s recent seizure of power and ousting of the civilian government, in the capital Khartoum, Sudan October 30, 2021. Credit: Reuters)

