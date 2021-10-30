Main content

Sudan anti-coup protests

Protests against Monday's military coup are taking place across Sudan

Five days after a military coup ended the power-sharing government between the army and civilians, large protests are taking place across Sudan to demand the restoration of the administration led by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

Also in the programme: the Chinese football Super League finds itself in an unprecedented financial crisis; and the fierce and bloody conflict escalating between the Taliban and the Islamic State group's affiliate in Afghanistan.

(Photo: People attend demonstrations in support of the civilian government, in Khartoum, on 21 October 2021. Credit: EPA/Mohammed Abu Obaid)

