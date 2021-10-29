Pope Francis has called for radical action from world leaders at their upcoming climate summit. How is his green message going down with Catholics around the world?

Pope Francis has called for radical action from world leaders at their upcoming climate summit in Glasgow. How is his green message going down with Catholics around the world, and can he help persuade the sceptics?

Also on the programme: as G20 heads of government meeting in Rome are urged to redistribute their surplus vaccines to poorer countries, is that really the answer? And the recordings of four-thousand traditional songs and stories are returned from Belgium to Rwanda.

(Image:Pope Francis during an audience with US President Joe Biden accompanied by entourage, at the Vatican City, 29 October 2021 / Credit: EPA/Vatican media handout)