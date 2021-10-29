Main content

Pope urges 'radical' action on climate change ahead of COP26

Pope Francis urges world leaders meeting at the UN climate summit in Glasgow next week to provide "effective responses" to climate change.

In a message especially recorded for the BBC, Pope Francis urged world leaders meeting at the UN Climate Summit in Glasgow next week, to provide "effective responses" to the environment emergency and offer "concrete hope" to future generations. We discuss the challenges of the UN Summit with Eamon Ryan, Ireland's Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications and Minister for Transport.

Also on the programme: E-cigarettes could soon be prescribed on the National Health Service in England to help people stop smoking tobacco products, and we hear about “astounding” Roman findings from the archaeologist who led the team that discovered them in south-east England.

(Photo: Pope Francis at a mass in 2005. Credit: Enrique Marcarian/ Reuters)

