Senior executives of the multinational oil industry have been giving evidence to the Oversight Committee of the US Congress. They face claims that they misled the public and government over the role of fossil fuels in causing global warming, and repeatedly misrepresented the science, as far back as 1977. The oil representatives have denied that they or their companies misled anyone.

Also in the programme: in Ethiopia, the war between federal government forces and their allies and the Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front rages in two towns in Amhara region - we hear from a senior TPLF spokesman in Tigray; and, over a year after the blast in the port of Lebanon’s capital killed over two hundred people, the judge leading the investigation faces continuing obstructions.

(Image: Darren Woods, Chairman, CEO of Exxon Mobil Corporation speaks during a news conference at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 1, 2017 / Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)