New research shows that several UN-protected forests are now emitting more carbon dioxide than they can absorb, mostly because of wildfires.

New research shows that several UN-protected forests are now emitting more carbon dioxide than they can absorb, mostly because of wildfires.

Ten forest sites that enjoy World Heritage status from the UN's scientific and cultural arm, UNESCO are now said to be affected. It's a change that has recently been observed in the world's biggest rainforest, the Amazon.

Also in the programme, Russia records its worst day for covid infections and deaths -- tighter restrictions have just come into force in Moscow but some are sceptical, we'll hear from Nigeria about the return of the first Benin Bronzes, looted in colonial times, and how not finding something reveals more about the origins of the universe.

(Picture shows a UN-supported forest in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. Credit: EPA/Gustavo Amador)