Main content

Some UN forests emit more carbon dioxide than they absorb

New research shows that several UN-protected forests are now emitting more carbon dioxide than they can absorb, mostly because of wildfires.

New research shows that several UN-protected forests are now emitting more carbon dioxide than they can absorb, mostly because of wildfires.

Ten forest sites that enjoy World Heritage status from the UN's scientific and cultural arm, UNESCO are now said to be affected. It's a change that has recently been observed in the world's biggest rainforest, the Amazon.

Also in the programme, Russia records its worst day for covid infections and deaths -- tighter restrictions have just come into force in Moscow but some are sceptical, we'll hear from Nigeria about the return of the first Benin Bronzes, looted in colonial times, and how not finding something reveals more about the origins of the universe.

(Picture shows a UN-supported forest in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. Credit: EPA/Gustavo Amador)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Sudan's former Finance Minister says military takeover "a reality"

Next

28/10/2021 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.