Gibriel Ibrahim, who until a few days ago was the Sudanese Minister of Finance and has not been detained, says the military takeover of the government is "a reality", but insists they are committed to the transition to civilian rule.

Also in the programme: we hear from an Indian journalist who's phone was hacked by spy malware, and from the governing BJP party, who strongly deny there has been any spying, apart from on legitimate targets such as terrorists. And Claudette Colvin, who months before Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on an Alabama bus to a white passenger, tells Newshour why she wants her criminal record expunged.

(Photo: Sudanese protesters hold placards reading, "Down with the Military government", as they chant slogans next to burning tires during a demonstration in the capital Khartoum, Sudan, 26 October 2021. Credit: EPA/Mohammed Abu Obaid)