Main content

Economic impact of Sudan coup deepens

As the African Union has suspended Sudan from the organisation until a civilian-led administration is restored, what will the economic impact of the coup in Sudan be?

Two days after Sudan's armed forces seized complete control of the government, the African Union has suspended Sudan from the organisation until the civilian-led transitional administration is restored.

What will the economic effect of the coup and the overthrow of the administration be? Demonstrations against the takeover are continuing in the capital, Khartoum, with trade unions representing doctors, oil workers and bank officials joining the protests. We hear from Abdul Rashid Halifa from the Sudanese Banking Association and Mo Ibrahim, a prominent British-Sudanese businessman and one of Africa's richest men.

Also in the programme, we speak to the only top-level male professional footballer currently playing who has come out as gay, how Russia’s state-owned gas company Gazprom is causing a gas crisis in Moldova, and why China is advocating for Afghanistan's Taliban to have dialogue with the international community.

(Picture shows a protester holding a Sudanese flag during a demonstration in the capital Khartoum, Sudan. Credit: European Pressphoto Agency)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Sudanese general says his coup avoids civil war

Next

27/10/2021 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.