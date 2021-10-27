As the African Union has suspended Sudan from the organisation until a civilian-led administration is restored, what will the economic impact of the coup in Sudan be?

Two days after Sudan's armed forces seized complete control of the government, the African Union has suspended Sudan from the organisation until the civilian-led transitional administration is restored.

What will the economic effect of the coup and the overthrow of the administration be? Demonstrations against the takeover are continuing in the capital, Khartoum, with trade unions representing doctors, oil workers and bank officials joining the protests. We hear from Abdul Rashid Halifa from the Sudanese Banking Association and Mo Ibrahim, a prominent British-Sudanese businessman and one of Africa's richest men.

Also in the programme, we speak to the only top-level male professional footballer currently playing who has come out as gay, how Russia’s state-owned gas company Gazprom is causing a gas crisis in Moldova, and why China is advocating for Afghanistan's Taliban to have dialogue with the international community.

(Picture shows a protester holding a Sudanese flag during a demonstration in the capital Khartoum, Sudan. Credit: European Pressphoto Agency)