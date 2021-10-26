In Sudan, the military leader has been trying to justify his decision on Monday to rip up the power-sharing arrangement with civilian forces and seize sole power. General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has said it was done to prevent a civil war. The UN Secretary General has described it as a coup. A senior opposition leader calls for calm heads.

Also in the programme, Colombian president Ivan Duque discusses climate change and catching the country’s top drug lord. And, Europol has announced that it has arrested 150 people buying and selling drugs and illegal items on the dark web.

(Image: A Sudanese protester holds the national flag next to burning tires during a demonstration in the capital Khartoum. Credit: EPA/Mohammed Abu Obaid)