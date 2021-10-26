There's been widespread criticism of a plan announced by Australia to achieve carbon neutrality by the year twenty- fifty. But is it too little too late? We hear from a member of parliament, from the ruling party and from the country's leading climate change communications organisation.

Also on the programme, we ask why crowds of protesters remain on the streets of the Sudanese capital Khartoum in defiance of the military rulers who've seized power in a coup; we hear from women Afghan judges who have found refuge in Greece; and the story of the Japanese Princess who gave up royal status to marry.

(Photo: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison talking about the plan; Credit: EPA/MICK TSIKAS)