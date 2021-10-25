At least two protesters killed and eighty injured

The military has arrested political leaders and declared a state of emergency. Power in the country had been shared between civilians and the military after the ousting of President Omar al-Bashir in April 2019. We'll hear from Jeffrey Feltman, the US envoy to the region.

Also in the programme: a new report from the World Meteorological Organisation about rising carbon emissions; and the world’s oldest known cave painting of an animal.

(Picture: Protesters block a road during what the information ministry calls a military coup in Khartoum, Sudan, October 25, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah)