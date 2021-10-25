Main content

Sudan military dissolves civilian government

Sudan's military has dissolved civilian rule, arrested political leaders and declared a state of emergency. Protesters have taken to the streets of the capital, Khartoum and there are reports of gunfire.

Military and civilian leaders have been at odds since long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir was overthrown two years ago and a transitional government set up. Gen Abdel Fattah Burhan, who had been heading a joint council with civilian leaders, blamed political infighting for the coup. We'll hear from the US special envoy to the country, opposition activists, and the international community.

Also in the programme, how cities can develop resilience in the face of climate change, the millions of civilians braced for a bleak winter in Afghanistan, and we hear about the world’s oldest known animal cave painting on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi.

(Picture shows Sudanese protesters chanting near burning tires during a demonstration in the capital Khartoum on 25 October 2021. Credit: EPA)

